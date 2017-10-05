Pet Project: Eric, the polydactyl cat

Erin Jones, from the Kansas Humane Society brought Eric, a four-month-old polydactyl, or six-toed, cat with her on Thursday.

Questions today include:

My kitten has developed a phobia for the basement stairs

My mom’s cat of 17 years recently passed away. She says she doesn’t want to go through losing another pet but I’m afraid she might fall into a bad depression without one. How long should I wait to get her a new kitty?

Why do I have to keep giving a heart guard pill for heart worms transmitted by mosquitos in the winter time? This smacks as a scam to me.

If you have a question for the Kansas Humane Society, send it to PetProject@ksn.com and we will try to get it on the air.

Pets available for adoption:

Follow the Kansas Humane Society on Twitter