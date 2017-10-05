Pet Project: Eric, the polydactyl cat

KSNW-TV Published:
Eric the polydactyl cat. (KSN photo / Katie Western)

Erin Jones, from the Kansas Humane Society brought Eric, a four-month-old polydactyl, or six-toed, cat with her on Thursday.

Questions today include:

  • My kitten has developed a phobia for the basement stairs
  • My mom’s cat of 17 years recently passed away. She says she doesn’t want to go through losing another pet but I’m afraid she might fall into a bad depression without one. How long should I wait to get her a new kitty?
  • Why do I have to keep giving a heart guard pill for heart worms transmitted by mosquitos in the winter time? This smacks as a scam to me.

If you have a question for the Kansas Humane Society, send it to PetProject@ksn.com and we will try to get it on the air.

Pets available for adoption:

Follow the Kansas Humane Society on Twitter

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s