Pet Project: Eric, the polydactyl cat

Erin Jones, from the Kansas Humane Society brought Eric, a four-month-old polydactyl, or six-toed, cat with her on Thursday.
Questions today include:
- My kitten has developed a phobia for the basement stairs
- My mom’s cat of 17 years recently passed away. She says she doesn’t want to go through losing another pet but I’m afraid she might fall into a bad depression without one. How long should I wait to get her a new kitty?
- Why do I have to keep giving a heart guard pill for heart worms transmitted by mosquitos in the winter time? This smacks as a scam to me.
