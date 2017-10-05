One man dies after officer-involved shooting in Finney County

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in rural Finney County. According to Garden City officials, shortly after 12:00 p.m. Thursday, the Finney County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a suspicious person in rural Finney County.

Officials said a sheriff’s deputy encountered a subject armed with a knife, who was identified as a suspect who was wanted by the Garden City Police Department on unrelated charges.

The Sheriff’s Office requested the Garden City Police Department respond to transport the subject on those charges.

“After a standoff with law enforcement, the suspect is alleged to have become increasingly aggressive and came toward the officers in a threatening manner,” said Undersheriff John Andrews. “Officers opened fire fatally striking the suspect.”

The suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old man from Garden City. Officials have not yet released the man’s name.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the suspect’s family at this time. This is an unfortunate situation,” said Garden City Police Chief Michael Utz. “We are thankful that our officers are safe.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation of the situation. The Garden City Police Department and Finney County Sheriff’s Office are each also conducting internal investigations.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.