Man Jumps to safety in Early Morning Fire

By Published: Updated:
A man jumps to safety in early morning fire. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One resident of an East Wichita Apartment Complex jumps out of his apartment window early Thursday morning to escape a fire.

Just before three this morning, fire broke out at the Somerset Apartments near 21st and Woodlawn.

The gentleman in his thirties, jumped out of his second floor apartment window, suffering minor injuries with cuts to his head and taken to a local hospital.

A cause for the fire is being investigated.

Two apartments suffered extensive damage in the fire.

Interim Fire Chief Tammy Snow says fire investigators are looking into whether a smoke alarm sounded in the apartment for the fire.

She reminds Wichita residents, the fire department offers free fire detectors.

People interested can call the Fire Department at 268-4510 for a free smoke detector.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s