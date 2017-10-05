Man Jumps to safety in Early Morning Fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One resident of an East Wichita Apartment Complex jumps out of his apartment window early Thursday morning to escape a fire.

Just before three this morning, fire broke out at the Somerset Apartments near 21st and Woodlawn.

The gentleman in his thirties, jumped out of his second floor apartment window, suffering minor injuries with cuts to his head and taken to a local hospital.

A cause for the fire is being investigated.

Two apartments suffered extensive damage in the fire.

Interim Fire Chief Tammy Snow says fire investigators are looking into whether a smoke alarm sounded in the apartment for the fire.

She reminds Wichita residents, the fire department offers free fire detectors.

People interested can call the Fire Department at 268-4510 for a free smoke detector.