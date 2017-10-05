Man charged in deaths of 2 Kansas City-area women

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man connected to two Kansas City-area females who disappeared about 10 years apart has been charged with murder in their deaths.

Kylr Yust was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse in the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky of Belton and 21-year-old Jessica Runions of Raymore. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Yust had long been a suspect in the two deaths. Runions was seen leaving a gathering with Yust before she disappeared in September 2016. Kopetsky had filed a protection order against Yust in April 2007, a month before she went missing after walking out of Belton High School.

The remains of Kopetsky and Runions were found in April in a rural area near Belton.

