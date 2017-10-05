Kansas politicians, gun store owners weigh in on bump stocks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement officials say 12 of the rifles the gunman had in his Las Vegas hotel room were modified with bump stocks.

A bump stock replaces a gun’s standard stock, the part that’s held against the shoulder.

The new stock allows the gun to slide back and forth freely, causing the rifle to rapidly fire.

Bump stocks are not banned in the United States, but, there’s talk now on both sides of the aisle to regulate them.

Today, several Republican Kansas politicians gave statements about bump stocks.

“I am appalled by the heinous act that occurred at a country music festival in Las Vegas. What we heard wasn’t the sound you hear at a gun range or the farm, it was a war zone,” said Sen. Jerry Moran.

“As the investigation continues, we need to learn more about the shooter’s use of bump stocks and I will engage the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) regarding the bureau’s 2010 and 2012 rulings on bump stocks and how these mechanisms comply with federal law. I will also continue exploring additional action Congress can take that would make certain legal firearms cannot be modified into illegal automatic weapons,” he added.

Others, like Sen. Pat Roberts said a ban of bump stocks should at least be considered.

“Congress should consider a ban on bump stock devices. Any legislation passed in the wake of a tragedy should be carefully debated by the Congress, examining how the proposal would actually prevent these types of tragedies, while also ensuring law-abiding citizens’ rights are protected,” said Sen. Roberts.

4th District Representative Ron Estes also released a statement.

“President Obama’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued a guidance that allowed bump stocks to be legal. I believe modifications that simulate automatic fire should be scrutinized to ensure they don’t violate The Firearm Owners’ Protection Act,” said Rep. Estes.

Gun store owners here and across the country also weighed in on the issue.

“You lose your accuracy when you shoot machine guns and you will, it’s the same thing with this so there is absolutely no advantage having it,” said Demir Demirshisar, owner of the Nashville Gun Shop.

Here in Wichita, Ryan Pennock, the owner of Thunderbirds Firearms Academy says his store at one time did sell bump stocks, but not anymore.

“We currently don’t sell any bump stocks here, we haven’t for about three years,” said Pennock.

One reason he stopped selling it, Pennock says, was because the demand for what he calls a novelty item was no longer there.

Pennock says with the ongoing discussions about bump stock expected to continue, he believes it will eventually be outlawed.

“With the NRA coming out and at least saying they are in agreement that bump stock should be at least looked at, I think that’s pretty much a concession,” said Pennock.

Pennock also mentioned that he believes the discussion about bump stocks will only be the beginning, not the end, when it comes to the topic legislation and guns.