Expect delays, closures and traffic cones this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This weekend, Wichita plays host to a variety of events that will bring thousands of people in. Expect delays, closures and alternative routes if you’re trying to get around.

Woofstock, Prairie Fire Marathon, Bootanica and the Delano Fall Fair all take place this weekend. The marathon alone will affect 300+ intersections. Kellogg and I-235 interchange will be closed beginning Friday evening and will re-open early Monday morning.

“Each direction at that interchange will have a detour, it won’t be an easy one, but it won’t be more than 5-10 minutes out of somebody’s way,” Tom Hein, spokesperson for KDOT said Thursday.

Message boards flash detours and closures to point motorists in the right direction.

“And really, if you know your way around that well, you might want to just avoid the interchange this weekend,” Hein said off Kellogg and I-235.

The Kellogg/235 project is expected to be complete in 2019. While this weekend may inconvenience drivers, Hein says, it’s part of the big picture.

“So we’re getting there, but there’s a lot of pain in the process,” Hein said.

