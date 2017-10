WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cheney Cardinals volleyball team got the job done against both Trinity Academy and Maize South tonight, defeating both teams in decisive third sets.

With the two wins, Cheney is now 23-4 on the year, further cementing their status as one of the top teams in 3A. Expect all three of these volleyball teams to make deep postseason runs once the playoffs get underway!