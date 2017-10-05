Andover family battling pit bull ban

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – An Andover family has been given a deadline to find a new home for their pit bulls.

David Foley, his wife, and their three kids often spend time hanging out with their two pit bulls, Diesel and Abby.

“We brought these dogs into a loving home and we feel they are going to be ripped out of their living home,” says David Foley.

Their time together could be limited because in Andover pit bulls aren’t allowed. A ban that has been a city ordinance for 17 years.

Something Foley admits he has known for nearly two and a half years.

“By then we bonded with the dogs and it is difficult to get rid of a dog when you have emotionally bonded with it,” says David.

It became reality when police found out last Thursday, and told them they had until October 8 to re-home the dogs, or they would get a citation.

Still Abby and Diesel haven’t gone anywhere.

“Our dogs aren’t a threat to anybody is an understatement. Our dogs go to doggy day care here in Andover. They are socialized. They are vaccinated. They are well received in this neighborhood,” says Foley.

The police chief didn’t want to go on camera, but said while they don’t go around searching for pit bulls all day, the law is the law, and if they are informed there is a pit bull they will respond and follow city ordinance.

“A dog’s future should be determined on its behavior not its appearance,” adds Foley.

The Foley’s have started a petition. Anything they can do to have the city law changed.

Until then they have no plans on getting rid of Diesel and Abby.

“What else am I supposed to do? Hole up in my house and wait for SWAT to come. I don’t know.”

If they have not re-homed the dogs by October 8 the police chief says they will be served a citation and summons to court.

From there it will be up to the judge to decide what happens to the two dogs.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.