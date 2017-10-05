Affidavit released in murder of Wichita doctor

Umar Dutt made his first appearance in Sedgwick County Court. Dutt was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dr. Achutha Reddy. (KSN Photo)
Dr. Achutha Reddy (Photo courtesy Holistic Psychiatric Services)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New details have been released in the murder of a Wichita doctor.

According to an affidavit released by officials, Dr. Achutha Reddy was stabbed approximately 165 times on the night of September 13. Umar Dutt has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dr. Reddy.

The affidavit details the circumstances of the night of the murder. The first call reporting the stabbing was made around 7:20 p.m. in a medical office at 625 N. Carriage Parkway. When officers arrived they found Dr. Achutha Reddy outside of the building on the ground. Reddy had multiple stab wounds, blunt force trauma and seemed to have possibly been run over by a vehicle.

At around 7:45 p.m. a security guard at the Wichita Country Club observed a gold Toyota Camry pull into the parking lot. The security guard did not recognize the vehicle and decided to approach the vehicle to take down the license plate number. Once the security guard got to the vehicle he found the driver was slumped over the passenger seat. The security guard also noticed the driver of the car had khaki shorts on that were covered in blood.

The guard called authorities to the scene and once police arrived the driver was taken into custody. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle Dutt was driving. Inside, a folding pocket knife was found with blood on it. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Umar Dutt.

Umar Dutt is being held on $1 million bond.

