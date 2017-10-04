21-year-old woman arrested in a Manhattan apartment fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old woman in a Manhattan apartment fire.

KSNT-TV reports that the Riley County Police Department says the Monday night fire was intentionally set. Bond for the suspect is set at $75,000. Police say she was sent to the hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

The blaze did an estimated $15,000 in damage.

