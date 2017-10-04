Sedgwick County agrees to help township with troublesome roads

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents who live in the Rockford Township have been very upset about their failing roads for months.

Today, Sedgwick County agreed to step in and help with maintaining them.

The Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding with the township.

The agreement sets up a framework where the township officials can identify specific road projects and ask for a quote from the county.

The county can then choose to respond or not, depending on if they have the resources to help with the project.

Don Thornbrugh has lived in the Rockford Township for eight years.

He says the roads are in terrible shape.

“They’re hazardous, you can’t trust them to be safe to drive on,” said Thornbrugh.

Thornbrugh doesn’t have to look very hard to see just how treacherous the township roads are.

“Two days ago we had a dump truck, turned over on its side, we had a sheriffs deputy stuck down here, about six, seven days ago,” said Thornbrugh.

It is one reason why Sedgwick County is stepping in to offer some help.

Commissioner Jim Howell has been leading efforts to help the township with its roads.

“We have a skill set, we have experience and expertise and equipment, that if they want us to partner with them and they want to pay for our help, then we can step in and help them,” said Howell.

Commissioner David Dennis also voted to move forward with the memorandum of understanding.

However, he admits he has some concerns.

“One of my biggest concerns is, first of all, that it sets a precedence, that’s one township, we have 24 total townships in Sedgwick County,” said Dennis.

Dennis says residents and people who bought property out in Rockford Township knew they were buying property on a dirt road.

He adds that people who have been living there a long time have had fairly low property tax rate, as a result of not maintaining the roads for a long time.

Howell says he has five townships in his district, with Rockford being the only one dealing with this kind of issue with their roads.

“Maybe in a sense this is precedent setting, is it a pandora’s box of problems? no I don’t think it is, this is a rare instance that we would step in and help someone that’s in a dire situation,” said Howell.

Residents like Thornbrugh say they just want a solution to fix the problem.

“I just want safe road, that’s all I want, safe roads,” said Thornbrugh.

Howell says the memorandum of understanding doesn’t put the county on the hook for any of the costs that would take place, if the township does seek the county’s help with the roads.

He says the township would have 90 days to pay the county for the work that is done.

Howell adds this agreement does expire after one year.