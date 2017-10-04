Security tightened along Las Vegas strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV)

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – When a lone gunman took aim at a crowd of thousands, killing at least 58 people and wounding hundreds more, it was clear Las Vegas would never be the same.

Two days later, some resorts on the Strip are considering major changes in security.

At the Wynn and Encore, new bag checks and metal detector inspections are underway for guests entering the property.

Caesars Entertainment issued a statement, saying, “We are constantly reviewing our security policies and practices to keep our guests and employees safe.”

Meanwhile, at Mandalay Bay, there remains that haunting image of the blown out windows on the 32nd floor where the gunman carried out his deadly plot.

“You hear about all the crazy stuff that happens around the world that happens on the news and you think you’re safe over here,” said Rachel Pitzel of Canada. “I’m sorry, I’m never coming back again – no offense.”

