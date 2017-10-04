Police service dog assists in arrest of burglary suspect

Garden City Police (KSN Photo)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – One woman is behind bars after an attempted robbery Tuesday in Garden City.

According to Sergeant Bill Powers with the Garden City Police Department, officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress Tuesday. The incident happened in the 1700 block of Main Street in Garden City. When officers arrived they saw a female go into the home. The female came back outside with a knife shortly after.

Officers ordered her to drop the knife, but the woman refused.

A police service dog was used in taking the woman into custody. The woman was later identified as Keri Coulter.

Coulter has been booked into the Finney County Jail. She was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, interference with law enforcement officers, criminal threats and criminal trespassing.

