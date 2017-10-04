Moms Demand Action group remember shooting victims, talk gun violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here in Wichita, the Moms Demand Action Group took to Old Town Plaza to remember the Las Vegas victims, while talking about gun violence.

About 25 people listened to the names of those killed in the shooting.

After the vigil, local leaders talked to the crowd about their concerns on gun control locally, and nationwide.

They encouraged people to go to Topeka and question current gun laws in hopes of preventing another mass shooting.

“My daughter was there in that city and could have been a victim just like some of the victims that were there and I would have hated for that to happen as a parent I’m concerned and even as a citizen on a larger scale I’m concerned, and I’m hurt deeply that, that has happened to people there. We need to make some changes,” said Larry Burks, President of Wichita Branch of NAACP.

“I’m absolutely furious that we, in this country do not seem to have the will to do anything about the mass shooting problem that we have it happens nearly every day, we don’t hear about it, it might just be two or three people, four people but nearly every day there’s a mass shooting,” said Lisa Tos-Brightup, Wichita.

Lisa has a personal connection to gun violence. Her son Michael took his own life. She believes he may be here today if he didn’t have access to the gun.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.