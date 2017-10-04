Man arrested in Oklahoma for Las Vegas-style threat

By Published:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say a man has been arrested after threatening shootings in Oklahoma City and San Antonio similar to the recent deadly assault in Las Vegas.

Police say 39-year-old Roderick Lamar Robinson was arrested Tuesday in the Oklahoma City suburb of Warr Acres.

Jail records show Robinson is being held Wednesday on a terroristic hoax complaint. No attorney is listed to speak on his behalf.

Oklahoma City police posted on Facebook that several people messaged the department alerting officers that Robinson had posted the threats on Facebook.

A police spokesman hasn’t returned a phone call seeking comment.

A page that appears to be Robinson’s contains no such threats on Wednesday.

At least 59 people were killed Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on the Las Vegas Strip.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s