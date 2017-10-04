Man admits role in $4 million meth distribution ring

By Published: Updated:
Gavel (KSN News)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas City, Kansas, man who called himself rapper C-Los El Gran was sentenced to 14 years in prison for participating in a $4 million drug trafficking ring.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 30-year-old Carl Sierra pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. As part of his plea, he admitted being a member of a drug trafficking conspiracy led by his half-brother, Edwin Pacheco. Authorities say they distributed methamphetamine throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Investigators used confidential informants and electronic surveillance to monitor Sierra’s conversations with Pacheco, during which they discussed the drug distribution.

Pacheco is awaiting sentencing.

