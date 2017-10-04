Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend Back In The U.S.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The girlfriend of the Las Vegas mass shooter is back in the United States after being in the Philippines during the shooting.

The Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend will be at the center of the investigation into the shooting deaths of 59 people as authorities try to determine why a man with no known record of violence or crime would open fire on a concert crowd from a high-rise hotel.

Marilou Danley, 62, was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting.

A law enforcement official says FBI agents met Danley at the airport in Los Angeles late Tuesday night. The FBI did escort her through the Los Angeles International airport.

The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Paddock opened fire on a country music festival on Sunday.

He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Authorities have not discovered a motive.