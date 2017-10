WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kellogg under I-235 and I-235 over Kellogg will be closed for the placement of 12 large bridge beams this weekend.

The roads will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and finish by 6 a.m. on Monday.

Detours will use the four diamond ramps on the outside of the interchange.

