KBI in need of more agents as violent crimes rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says with an uptick in violent crime, there’s a need for more agents.

They say they always monitor staff levels and crime statewide.

Current agents are being paid overtime to try and meet current demands.

Their executive officer says they’re asking for just over 1.3 million dollars to help bring on 13 positions.

Because of the overload in case work, agents are not able to help all the agencies they usually help.

“Currently we have twice as many open and active homicide investigations as we have agents to work them and unfortunately that means that we’re not able to respond to a lot of the other requests for assistance even to other major violent crimes,” said Katie Whisman, Executive Officer at KBI

The KBI says murder, rape, and aggravated assault crimes in the state have all increased from 2014 to 2016.