Kansas and Kansas State both with big opportunities this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There may be different expectations for Kansas and Kansas State football, but both are hoping to make a statement this weekend with wins over teams from the Lone Star State.

For the Jayhawks, beating Texas Tech would show they took advantage of the bye week to slow down one of the top offenses in the country. For Kansas State, a win at Texas would exercise some of the Wildcats’ past road woes in Big 12 play. It would also set the stage for two huge games at home the following two weeks against TCU and Oklahoma.