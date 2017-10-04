Kansas and Kansas State both with big opportunities this weekend

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There may be different expectations for Kansas and Kansas State football, but both are hoping to make a statement this weekend with wins over teams from the Lone Star State.

For the Jayhawks, beating Texas Tech would show they took advantage of the bye week to slow down one of the top offenses in the country. For Kansas State, a win at Texas would exercise some of the Wildcats’ past road woes in Big 12 play. It would also set the stage for two huge games at home the following two weeks against TCU and Oklahoma.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s