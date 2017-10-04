Judge orders Hilyard to undergo mental competency assessment

By Published:
Rachel Hilyard (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wednesday a judge ordered Rachel Hilyard to undergo mental competency assessment at the Larned State Hospital.

Hilyard has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Micki Davis. Hilyard is accused of attacking and decapitating Davis in April.

Hilyard was in court Wednesday for a status hearing. Mental health officials recommended she be sent to Larned State Hospital to test her mental competency and intellect.

A judge agreed and the case will be on hold until their decision comes back.

