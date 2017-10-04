Governor Brownback testifying in U.S. Senate confirmation hearing

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Governor Sam Brownback discussed his nomination by President Donald Trump at a Thursday, July 27, press conference. Brownback said he hasn’t set a time to step down from governor. (KSN Photo)

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is testifying today in a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.

President Donald Trump has nominated Brownback to serve as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Brownback says he was an original supporter of the International Religious Freedom Act, which was signed into law in 1998.

It is one of several reasons, Brownback says he’s accepting President Trump’s nomination for a position in his administration.

“I am honored to assume, if confirmed by the Senate, such an important role,” Brownback said back in July.

Brownback said he hasn’t set a time to step down from governor. His departure would elevate current Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer as the next governor of Kansas.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s