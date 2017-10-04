Gov. Brownback takes questions on Capitol Hill during confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback was back on Capitol Hill today. Senators grilled their former colleague on whether he is fit to be the Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

Governor Brownback is no stranger in Washington. He served as U.S. Senator to Kansas for over a decade before taking on the role as governor in 2010. Today he is one step closer to moving back to Washington as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

Senators on the Foreign Relations Committee welcomed their former colleague back to the Capitol.

“It’s Senator Brownback, not Governor – we take the higher title,” said Senator Ben Cardin, (D), Maryland.

This time Brownback is hoping to change that title to Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. As ambassador he would travel around the world to monitor and respond to threats of religious freedom, and report back to the secretary of state.

“If we don’t have religious freedom around the world you are going to see a continuation of conflicts like we have today, and probably growing and accelerating,” said Gov. Sam Brownback.

Brownback confidently told the committee that if confirmed he would fight for religious minorities around the world.

“I think the issue is just so critical,” added Brownback.

When Senator Tim Kaine asked if that fight would include protecting the rights of LGBT individuals Brownback hesitated.

“Is there any circumstance under which criminalizing, imprisoning or executing somebody based on their LGBT status could be deemed acceptable because somebody asserts that they are religiously motivated in doing so?” asked Kaine.

“I… I don’t know what that would be, in what circumstance, but I would continue the policies that had been done in the prior administration and working on these international issues,” replied Gov. Brownback.

Brownback is expected to step down as governor if he is confirmed by the Senate.

