Crowbar smashes through through driver’s windshield in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A driver miraculously escaped injury when a crowbar went flying through the windshield of a pickup Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach.

The pickup was traveling on Interstate 95 between International Speedway Boulevard and LPGA Boulevard when the crowbar flew into and through the driver’s side of the windshield.

Daytona Beach fire officials said the pickup was behind a semi that drove over the crowbar, causing it to fly into the air.

The crowbar became lodged in the vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available.

