Cortney Holloway speaks out two weeks after shooting nearly took his life

Cortney and Moniqueka Holloway (Photo courtesy Under the Willow Tree Photography)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Just two weeks ago, Cortney Holloway was shot multiple times at the state tax office in Wichita. Today, he sat down in his first on-camera interview to talk about the chilling moments that almost took his life.

That day at work started just like any other for Cortney Holloway, until a man walked in, called Holloway by name, and pumped five bullets into his body. Two of those bullets are still lodged inside of him.

Holloway spent a week in the hospital, fighting for his life, and today he and his wife are just happy he’s finally home.

“There’s been several emotions – scared of course – when it was all happening and not knowing if I was going to see anybody ever again – anger – why me? I’m a husband. I’m a father. I’m a son – so it goes beyond me being a state employee or an officer of the state – it’s just the fact that I’m a human being and an individual tried to take my life for no reason,” said Cortney Holloway.

There is a recovery fund that has been set up for Cortney Holloway at Legacy Bank. Interested individuals can stop by multiple locations to make a donation toward helping Cortney’s long-term recovery.

