KSN’s Game of the Week features the Buhler Crusaders. Head Coach Steve Warner’s guys are coming off several wins. They’ve only lost once this season, that was to McPherson.

They played for a state title last year, but lost. They’ve got a lot of experience to get back to the state title game. The KSN sports team mic’d up head coach Steve Warner, giving you an all access look at Crusader football! Watch the video above to experience it all!