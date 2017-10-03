Wichita man dies in Tuesday morning crash near Kinsley

KSN-TV Published:
Fatal crash (Courtesy: KSNT)

KINSLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man is dead after the van he was driving was struck by a motor home Tuesday morning in Edwards County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Israel Kryston, 41, Wichita, was westbound on U.S. Highway 56 on the west edge of Kinsley at the stop sign for the US Highway 50 intersection. As he turned left at the intersection, his van was struck by an eastbound Winnebago.

Israel’s van was forced into the north ditch and the Winnebago came to rest on the north side of the highway on the shoulder.

