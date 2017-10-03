Update: Drug-related shooting leaves one man injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police said a 23-year-old man is out of the hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon. Police said the incident was drug-related. It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Webb Road at the Fox Run Apartments.

A 22-year-old woman arrived at the apartment with two suspects to meet the the victim. During the meeting, one of the suspects produced a gun and shot the 23-year-old man. He was transported to the hospital and treated.

The woman and the two suspects fled in a red car. Officers worked throughout the evening and were able to arrest a 21-year-old man for aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm. He has been identified on jail arrest record as Dayton Wiederstein. Police are still searching for another suspect.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

