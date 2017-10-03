Strangers help Wichitan from Puerto Rico transport supplies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Eric Laurence has the people of Puerto Rico on his mind.

“I saw the necessity,” says Laurence. “I saw that there was nobody in Wichita doing it.”

And supplies for them in his shop.

“You know with a generator you go from misery, to having something. You have a light. Maybe you can turn on a fridge,” says Laurence.

Laurence has been keeping tabs on his family there.

“They are able to get gasoline. They are able to get food. But there are a lot more people who don’t have those resources and that is the people we want to reach for,” he says.

He has been collecting donations and has gotten quite the response from the community.

He has filled a garage and two vans. He has so much that this his neighbor at the Faith Center has taken in the overflow.

The challenge is getting it all to Puerto Rico.

But then.

“Out of nowhere we got the phone call that we got the containers coming. We have the drivers coming this way as we speak. So we are just really excited about that,” says Laurence.

At no cost to Laurence, a private company is stepping up. They’re sending two trucks to Wichita, packing them up, and hauling them to Galveston, Texas. There they will be loaded on to ships and taken to Puerto rice.

On one condition.

“The only thing she asked me for was not to mention who she was or who the company, because they don’t want to take credit for anything. They just want to help because they have a good heart.”

Next stop, Puerto Rico.

“It is a community effort. It is a city effort. It is a state effort. You know it is just everybody helping out.”

You can drop donations off from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at PR Auto Glass until Saturday. That’s located at 308 East Lincoln Street.