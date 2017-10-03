Shooter had cameras in, outside of hotel room

This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Authorities say the gunman in the Las Vegas shooting put a camera in a food service cart outside his hotel room.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo also said at a news conference Tuesday that he believes shooter Stephen Craig Paddock had set up cameras inside and outside his room to see if anyone was coming to take him into custody. He did not release further details.

Paddock killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others when he opened fire Sunday night on an outdoor country music concert from a 32nd floor hotel tower.

Hospital officials say 50 people remain in critical condition.

