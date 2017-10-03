Severe weather causes damage in Gove County

By Published: Updated:

QUINTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Severe storms moved through parts of western Kansas Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Scott and Gove counties.

On Tuesday, KSN traveled to Quinter to survey the damage left behind from the severe weather. A semi was found overturned on I-70 and some signs and buildings were damaged.

KSN’s Santiago Kahn is in Gove County. He will have more on KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m.

 

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s