Severe weather causes damage in Gove County

QUINTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Severe storms moved through parts of western Kansas Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Scott and Gove counties.

On Tuesday, KSN traveled to Quinter to survey the damage left behind from the severe weather. A semi was found overturned on I-70 and some signs and buildings were damaged.

KSN's Santiago Kahn is in Gove County.

