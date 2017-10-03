Man found with gunshot wounds in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds in southeast Wichita.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Webb Road at the Fox Run Apartments.

Authorities found a man with a gunshot wounds to his legs. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. No word yet on what led up to the shooting.

