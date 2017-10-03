Man charged with attempted murder of tax agent waives preliminary hearing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man accused of shooting a Kansas Department of Revenue agent waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Sedgwick County Court.

Rick Wirths is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of tax agent Cortney Holloway on Sept. 19. Revenue officials said Wirths owed thousands in taxes and the department was at his home seizing several assets hours before the shooting. Holloway was involved in the investigation of Wirths.

During the hearing, Wirths’ attorney entered a plea of not guilty. A jury trial has been set for Nov. 13.

Earlier in the day, the family of Cortney Holloway issued the following statement to KSN after hearing Wirths may try to take a plea deal:

Rick Wirths walked into a state facility, asked for an officer of the state and tried to kill him. Wirths certainly deserves his day in court but let us be emphatic: He should spend the balance of his life in prison: he should not be allowed to plead to a lesser charge. He should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Our family will have to live with the frightening reverberations of Wirths’ horrific and cowardly act for the rest of our lives. Why should he receive a lighter sentence?”

Following the hearing, the family issued another statement:

Cortney’s progress in recovery remains the blessing we’ve all prayed for, but he still has a long road ahead. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers. We are also immensely appreciative of the public expressions of support through the fund set up in his name at Legacy Bank. Thank you for generosity in spirit and in deeds.”

