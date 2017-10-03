Man charged with attempted murder of tax agent may plead for lesser charge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man accused of shooting a Kansas Department of Revenue agent will be in court today at 1:30 for a preliminary hearing. Rick Wirths is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of tax agent Cortney Holloway on Sept. 19.

Revenue officials said Wirths owed thousands in taxes and the department was at his home seizing several assets hours before the shooting. Holloway was involved in the investigation of Wirths.

During today’s hearing, Wriths may plead to a lesser charge.

That prompted the family of Cortney Holloway to issue the following statement:

“Rick Wirths walked into a state facility, asked for an officer of the state and tried to kill him. Wirths certainly deserves his day in court but let us be empathetic: He should spend the balance of his life in prison: he should not be allowed to plead to a lesser charge. He should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Our family will have to live with the frightening reverberations of Wirths’ horrific and cowardly act for the rest of our lives. Why should he receive a lighter sentence?”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.