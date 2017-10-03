Kansas tax collections $57M more than expected in September

By Published:
Kansas Statehouse (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that it collected $57 million more in taxes than anticipated in September.

It was the fourth consecutive month that tax collections have exceeded projections from the state’s official fiscal forecast.

The state Department of Revenue said Monday that nearly $603 million in taxes was collected last month. That was 10.5 percent more than the official estimate of $545 million.

Since the fiscal year began July 1, the state has collected $73 million more than anticipated, with tax collections of $1.5 billion exceeding expectations by 5.1 percent.

Legislators in June rolled back past individual income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback to help balance the budget.

Individual income tax collections are exceeding expectations but so are corporate income and sales tax collections.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s