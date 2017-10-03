Kansas State motivated heading into Texas game

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and select players met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to K-State’s 6 p.m., road contest at Texas this Saturday at Texas Memorial Stadium, a game that will be shown nationally on FS1.

A lot of these Kansas State players are from Texas, and were not recruited by the Longhorns. So they’ll have a little bit of extra motivation heading into Saturday’s game. The Wildcats return to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 14, when they face TCU in an 11 a.m., contest that will also be shown on FS1.