Kansas State motivated heading into Texas game

KSU Athletics Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and select players met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to K-State’s 6 p.m., road contest at Texas this Saturday at Texas Memorial Stadium, a game that will be shown nationally on FS1.

A lot of these Kansas State players are from Texas, and were not recruited by the Longhorns. So they’ll have a little bit of extra motivation heading into Saturday’s game. The Wildcats return to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 14, when they face TCU in an 11 a.m., contest that will also be shown on FS1.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s