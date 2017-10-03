Kansas man sentenced in kidnapping of woman who was slain

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting in federal court his role in the abduction of a woman who was later killed.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced the Monday sentencing of 27-year-old Drexel Woody. The former Fort Riley military base resident pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping resulting in death.

Witnesses reported seeing 24-year-old Amanda Clemons of Junction City being placed in a car outside a Junction City motel the night she disappeared in 2014.

Prosecutors allege Clemons was beaten over comments she made on social media. Prosecutors say Clemons was taken to a bridge, broke free and jumped from the span before her assailants fatally cut her throat.

Two co-defendants were sentenced to 28 years in prison. Two others await sentencing.

