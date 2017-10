(KSNW) – Julynn Kisner stops by with her dog Betty White to tell us about this year’s Wiener Dog Races in Stafford.

The races will be held Saturday, October 7, 2017. Pre-registration and practice runs begin at 11:30 a.m. til 1:30 p.m., with the race beginning promptly at 2:00 p.m. It will be held at the Stafford Fair Grounds in Stafford, KS.