How to help Las Vegas shooting victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Las Vegas saw a horrific amount of bloodshed on Sunday night. Although Wichita is hundreds of miles away, you can still help the victims of the shooting.

The American Red Cross always accepts donations of blood. Eligible individuals can make an appointment to give blood in the coming weeks by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting the Red Cross website or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

According to our news partners, The Wichita Eagle, blood already donated to the Wichita Red Cross is on its way to Las Vegas.

The American Red Cross released this statement early Monday morning: “Volunteer blood donors are needed each and every day to help save lives. Last night’s tragedy illustrates that it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency.”

If you can’t donate blood, you can always donate money to help the victims of Sunday’s tragedy. A Clark County commission chair from Las Vegas started a “Las Vegas Victims’  Fund” on GoFundMe. As of this morning, there’s already almost $3 million raised.

