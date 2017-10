The Wichita East Blue Aces Volleyball team faced off against the Wichita South Titan volleyball team. The first set was close. The Blue Aces won by a score of 27-25. The second set was not as close. Wichita East won by a final of 25-13, winning the match.

There was also two other teams playing at Wichita East High School. Kapaun Mt. Carmel defeated both Wichita East and Wichita South.