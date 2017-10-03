Coping with mass tragedies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans were in Las Vegas during a deadly mass shooting that killed 59 people and injured over 500 more.

Since Sunday night, pictures and videos flooded social media. This makes it hard to forget such a tragedy.

According to psychologists, coming to terms with what happened can be tough for all ages. However, they said, the best thing you can do is continue going about your normal routine.

It’s also important for parents to remind children they’re safe.

Psychologists said avoiding crowds or things you enjoy can actually make anxiety worse.

“If you’re afraid of going to the movie theater or something like that, then the more you do it and see that you’re safe, then the more comfortable you feel with it and the anxiety fades as a result,” said David Cicero, from the University of Hawaii at Manoa department of psychology.

Cicero added that those who lived through the shooting — even people who watched it unfold through pictures and videos — can develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. If you are having lingering feelings, trouble sleeping or fear of leaving your come — it’s a good idea to get professional help.