WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The intensity always seems to go up a notch when Bishop Carroll and Northwest face off, and that was definitely once again the case tonight in boys’ soccer.

Both the Golden Eagles and Grizzlies were scoreless in the first half, but Corbyn Howard’s early goal in the second half for Bishop Carroll proved to be the difference. The Golden Eagles improve to 10-1-1 on the year, while Northwest falls to 5-7-0.