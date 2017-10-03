Arrest made in El Dorado Middle School threat

By Published:

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials said a threat was made just after noon to El Dorado Middle School.

The district said the students sheltered-in-place while the investigation was underway. Students were not allowed in the hallway unsupervised.

Officials lifted the shelter-in-place around 2:10 p.m, and school was dismissed at 3 p.m. An arrest was made just before 4 p.m.

Officials did not release any more information other than the message threatened the future safety of students.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s