Arrest made in El Dorado Middle School threat

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials said a threat was made just after noon to El Dorado Middle School.

The district said the students sheltered-in-place while the investigation was underway. Students were not allowed in the hallway unsupervised.

Officials lifted the shelter-in-place around 2:10 p.m, and school was dismissed at 3 p.m. An arrest was made just before 4 p.m.

Officials did not release any more information other than the message threatened the future safety of students.

