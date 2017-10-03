3.6 million bowls recalled over choking hazard

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – A choking hazard has prompted Playtex to recall more than 3.6 million plates and bowls for children.

The recall involves Playtex plates and bowls sold separately and together as meal sets. They have various printed designs including cars, construction scenes, giraffes princesses, superheroes and more. The clear plastic layer over the designs can peel or bubble from the surface.

Playtex has received more than 370 reports of incidents, including 11 reports of the detached plastic being found in children’s mouths and four reports of children choking.

The plates were sold at stores nationwide from October 2009 through August 2017.

Consumers can contact Playtex for a full refund. Playtex can be reached toll-free at 888-220-2075 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.playtexproducts.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.