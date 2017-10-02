Wichitans remember those killed in Las Vegas shooting

Related Coverage Wichitan returns home, describes seeing Las Vegas shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People all across the country are mourning those lost in the Las Vegas shooting. Many vigils were held including one right here in Wichita.

Coming together to pray at St John’s Episcopal Church is what residents felt was most important tonight.

Moments of silence to help make sense of a horrific event.

“I don’t know what makes someone decide that this is the thing to do, and it’s just baffling to me,” said Scott Orr, Wichita.

More than a dozen people stopped at the church. Some lit candles while others read prayers to extend their love and thoughts.

“This is one way I feel like we as Christians, anybody of any faith can pray, and send good will towards those places,” said Racine Zackula, Wichita.

Reverend Elizabeth Montes says this was the first prayer vigil she led in Wichita for an event like this. She says she felt like people needed a place to pray.

“We come together to help those that we love, whether we’re connected by blood or not, but they’re our brothers and sisters and I think that’s what Wichita is, is a strong community that gathers to help,” said Rev. Elizabeth Montes, rector at St John’s Episcopal Church.

Montes says they also prayed for those impacted by recent natural disasters around the world.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.