Wichitan returns home, describes seeing Las Vegas shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) An emotional return for some Wichitans who were in Las Vegas last night.

Family members in this picture just thankful to see their loved ones return home from Las Vegas after anxiously waiting in the terminal.

Others like Ariana Whiteside and her friends, are just happy to be home.

“It was just everyone running everywhere,” Whiteside describes seeing the chaos first-hand.

She and her friends heard the shooting while they were out enjoying a night on the strip.

“It was a lot of clacking shooting but it was a lot faster,” says Whiteside.

It didn’t take her long to realize that noise was a gun.

She says she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

“He wasn’t aiming for anyone in particular he just went after everything and everyone,” says Whiteside.

And as the gunfire continued Whiteside says the streets were flooded with people scared for their life.

“So everyone just started scrambling trampling all over each other and everyone is just going in multiple directions.”

She says they sought cover from the shooting but never felt truly secure because they were stuck outside, not knowing where it was coming from and if there were other shooters among them.

“What was more upsetting is you couldn’t even get back in your own hotel. You couldn’t get anywhere, so you are stuck outside, and you don’t know what is going on so you are trying to get away from the situation and you can’t even get away.”