“We were supposed to be at that concert” Local says she’s thankful she took a later flight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The nations focus is on Las Vegas right now, where the city is still coming to grips from the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Sin city is miles away but for some here, that hit a little too close to home. KSN spent the day at the local airport where flights to Vegas were delayed. This set back gave folks time to think about how thankful that they weren’t in Vegas just one day sooner like, Lauralyn Terhers.

“I sort of have a list of places that I’ve always wanted to go and Vegas is one of them, said Terhers.

However, before she could check Vegas off her destination list she had to check in with her family.

“My phone started going off really early this morning,” she said. “My family is in Arkansas and they weren’t sure what time I was leaving; they thought I might have left yesterday.”

A valid thought seeings how her original plan was to leave a day sooner.

“At first, we were planning on going for an entire week but last minute we shortened our trip to 4 days.”

A smart move followed by another, a change in hotels. Terhers says their original hotel is next door neighbors to the Mandalay Bay. She added that her and her fans are big country fans and if they were there a day sooner, as originally planned, they would have been at that concert.”

“It’s oddly scary how all this could have turned out; if we were there a day earlier we would have been at that concert with all those people.”

This last minute change is something her and her friends say they are thankful of adding that the reality of what happened isn’t going to stop them from having a good time.

“Obviously, we are going to have what happened in the back of our minds but that’s not going to stop us from going,” she explained.

This will be there first time in Sin City. they are set to land Monday night.