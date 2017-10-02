Wanted: Dennis Burdette Saindon

Dennis is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for STALKING AFTER SERVED PROTECTION ORDER PROHIBITING CONTACTAND BATTERY CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Dennis Burdette Saindon

Born: 1967

Ht/Wt: 5′ 8″ – 195 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Bald / Blue eyes

Tattoo Right Arm;Tattoo Left Arm;Tattoo Chest;Tattoo Back

