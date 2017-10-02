Three students walking near Southeast High struck by vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said three students were struck by a car Monday morning. Around 11:40, officers were dispatched to an injury accident at Southeast High.

Police said three teens were walking back to school when the driver of a vehicle was distracted and struck the kids.

All had non-life threatening injuries. Police said the driver was cited for inattentive driving.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.