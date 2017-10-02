Southwest Kansas couple in Vegas during deadly shooting

SANTANTA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Southwest Kansas couple was in Las Vegas during the deadly mass shooting.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar spoke to Alejandro Ruiz, who said he and his wife are safe in their hotel room at the Hilton Grand just a few miles north of Mandalay Bay, where the deadly shooting happened.

The Ruiz family is in Vegas for vacation. They were sightseeing and went back to their hotel room to take a break, before heading back out onto the Strip for the night.

“While we were getting ready, started hearing sirens, looked out my window and I saw the cop cars,” recalled Ruiz. “As I kept looking out more, more and more cops started going and coming to this area and blocking the area from what I could see.”

Ruiz said they had the television on, and the show was interrupted with breaking news.

“That’s when I found out what was going on and what the circumstances were around us,” he said.

Ruiz and his wife are from the small town of Satanta, just south of Garden City. They said they aren’t used to seeing several cop cars and ambulances — saying it’s a scary situation.

“Yesterday, Vegas looked like Vegas,” said Ruiz. “Today, Vegas looks like any ordinary town, street in Wichita during the night. I mean, it’s pretty silent.”

We’ll continue to check in with the Ruiz family.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.